Kläbo võttis olümpiale kaasa leivalaadungi

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Front) celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Finland's Joni Maki (Rear C) for Norway to win the men's team sprint classic final event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2022, at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP) FOTO: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU